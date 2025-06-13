June 13, 2025
Floods in South Africa’s Eastern Cape kill at least 50
At least 50 people, including several children, have been killed in the floods that have swept through South Africa’s Eastern Cape province. The children who died were on a bus that was crossing a bridge when it was swept away in fast-flowing water on Tuesday morning. Efforts are continue to find missing children who’d been in the bus, as Shadia Edwards-Dashti report.
