WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gaza: Weaponization of Aid | Bigger Than Five
As more Palestinian civilians come under fire near aid distribution sites run by the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’, international aid organisations denounce the Israeli-American scheme. Eye-witnesses have reported Israeli forces, and local gangs working with them, firing on crowds of civilians and shooting dead dozens of people — including children. Rob Williams, CEO of the War Child Alliance which has aid workers in Gaza, tells us he understands why the GHF is being called a ‘death trap’. But US Republican Congressman, Marlin Stutzman, who recently met with the Israeli Prime Minister, claims the GHF is needed to prevent Hamas from seizing food aid.
Gaza: Weaponisation of Aid | Bigger Than Five / Others
June 13, 2025
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us