Gaza: Weaponization of Aid | Bigger Than Five

As more Palestinian civilians come under fire near aid distribution sites run by the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’, international aid organisations denounce the Israeli-American scheme. Eye-witnesses have reported Israeli forces, and local gangs working with them, firing on crowds of civilians and shooting dead dozens of people — including children. Rob Williams, CEO of the War Child Alliance which has aid workers in Gaza, tells us he understands why the GHF is being called a ‘death trap’. But US Republican Congressman, Marlin Stutzman, who recently met with the Israeli Prime Minister, claims the GHF is needed to prevent Hamas from seizing food aid.