WORLD
1 MIN READ
I See Gaza | EP 5: From Hiroshima to Gaza
I See Gaza travels to Japan—where the shadows of Hiroshima still haunt the present—to explore how a nation shaped by devastation now stands in quiet, powerful solidarity with Palestine. From Tokyo’s busy crossings to vigils at the Atomic Bomb Dome, artists, rappers, students, and survivors are connecting their history of loss with Gaza’s unfolding tragedy. In a country where protest is rare, a growing movement is breaking the silence—through music, murals, and nightly demonstrations. Watch the full episode to see how Japan is raising its voice for Gaza, and why for many here, the struggle for Palestine feels deeply familiar.
I See Gaza | EP 5: From Hiroshima to Gaza / Others
June 14, 2025
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us