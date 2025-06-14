WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran calls Israeli attacks a declaration of war
Tensions between Iran and Israel are spiralling with neither side showing any sign of backing down. Israel's deadly strikes on Tehran targeting Iran’s military and nuclear facilities have sparked retaliation. So far, at least three people have been killed and more than 90 others have been injured following Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel. And around 78 people including senior Iranian officials were killed and hundreds were wounded in Iran, after the Israeli military launched bombs on Tehran. Iranian leaders are calling Israel’s initial strikes on Friday, a declaration of war. Kristina Simich reports
Iran and Israeli tensions escalate / Others
June 14, 2025
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us