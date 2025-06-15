WORLD
1 MIN READ
Araghchi: Israel crossed the line by attacking nuclear sites
Iran's foreign minister says Israel has gone too far by attacking the country's nuclear sites. Abbas Araghchi insists his country doesn't want to escalate the conflict, but will keep fighting back until Israel stops its attacks. The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders to people living near the nuclear reactors after its jets targeted Iranian oil and gas facilities. And emergency teams in Israel say at least 10 people have been killed by Iranian missiles. Kristina Simich has the latest.
Iran Responds to Israeli Strikes / Others
June 15, 2025
