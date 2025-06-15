WORLD
US President Trump hosts the military's largest parade in decades
US President Donald Trump has hosted a rare military parade, celebrating the US Army's 250th anniversary. It was also the president's 79th birthday. Trump is under increasing pressure from Israel to join its assault on Iran's nuclear sites. The US is moving warships to the region and thousands of troops stationed there are on high alert. But President Trump spent his birthday on the phone to world leaders trying to de-escalate tensions both abroad and at home. Selina Downes reports from Washington DC
June 15, 2025
