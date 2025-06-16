June 16, 2025
WORLD
Israeli attacks killed at least 224 people in Iran since Friday
Israel and Iran have broadened their strikes as the conflict between the two nations enters its fourth day. A wave of Iranian missiles have killed at least eight people in central Israel, while the Israeli military says it has struck IRGC centres in Tehran. More than 220 people have been killed in Iran since Friday. Kristina Simich reports.
