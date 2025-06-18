June 18, 2025
‘Made in Venezuela Trade Fair' concludes in Istanbul
The ‘Made in Venezuela Trade Fair' concludes in Istanbul, bringing together hundreds of Venezuelan entrepreneurs, Turkish business leaders and government officials. The two-day event organised by the Turkish Exporters Assembly aims to boost bilateral trade by creating new partnerships across key industries. Omer Bakkaloglu reports from the event.
