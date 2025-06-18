June 18, 2025
WORLD
G7 calls for Middle East de-escalation as Trump makes early exit
The Israel-Iran crisis meant US President Donald Trump wasn't present for the final day of the G7 summit in Canada. In his absence, world leaders pledged 'unwavering support' to Ukraine in its war with Russia, and again appealed for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East. From Alberta, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
