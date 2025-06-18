June 18, 2025
Rural Spanish businesses fight for survival as villages fade from the map
Across Spain, a growing number of villages are at risk of disappearing - not due to climate breakdown, but through the gradual loss of essential services and population. A local initiative in Avila is now trying to reverse the trend by handing over businesses to new owners. Our correspondent Jaime Velazquez brings us this report from El Barraco.
