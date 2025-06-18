WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nigerian authorities launch manhunt after Benue State massacre
Nigerian authorities have launched a manhunt for the gunmen responsible for the massacre of nearly 200 villagers in Yelwata, located in central Benue State. This brutal attack is the latest in a string of assaults in Nigeria’s Middle Belt — a region long plagued by violent clashes between armed herders and farming communities. It marks the deadliest incident recorded in the country so far this year. Timothy Obiezu reports from Yelwata, Nigeria.
NIGERIA'S YELWATA VILLAGE MASSACRE / Others
June 18, 2025
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us