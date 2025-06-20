June 20, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine pushes for tougher oil sanctions on Russia
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has called on G7 leaders to impose a strict cap on Russian oil - down from 45 dollars a barrel to just thirty. This would put further pressure on the Russian economy which is feeling the strain under punitive sanctions and a cripplingly expensive war chest. Dasha Chernyshova is in St Petersburg at the International Economic Forum looking at the ways in which Russia proposes to bolster its finances.
UKRAINE PUSHES FOR RUSSIAN OIL CAP / Others
Explore