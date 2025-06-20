Ukraine pushes for tougher oil sanctions on Russia

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has called on G7 leaders to impose a strict cap on Russian oil - down from 45 dollars a barrel to just thirty. This would put further pressure on the Russian economy which is feeling the strain under punitive sanctions and a cripplingly expensive war chest. Dasha Chernyshova is in St Petersburg at the International Economic Forum looking at the ways in which Russia proposes to bolster its finances.