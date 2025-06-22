WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran warns US about Israeli strikes as Erdogan urges OIC unity
Iran's foreign minister says he can't negotiate with the US about his country's nuclear programme while it's under Israeli bombardment. Abbas Araghchi has also warned Washington against joining Israeli attacks. He made the comments at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul. The Turkish president also attended the first day of talks. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Tel Aviv ‘the biggest threat to peace in the Middle East’. Rumesya Codar has this report.
TÜRKİYE HOSTS OIC SUMMIT / Others
June 22, 2025
