On the Ground: Israel-Iran tensions

Sirens in the background. Fear on the streets. TRT World has been on the ground as this story unfolds. Israel has launched attacks on multiple sites across Iran, and world leaders are now warning of a dangerous escalation. With our reporters in the region and correspondents tracking global reactions, we bring you the most urgent updates and deep analysis of what could become a defining conflict in the Middle East. Stay with TRT World for full coverage, as diplomacy falters and the threat of all-out war looms.