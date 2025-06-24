June 24, 2025
Trump scheduled to attend NATO summit amid global tensions
Leaders of NATO countries are meeting at The Hague for the annual summit. Despite earlier suggesting that the US might not defend NATO allies who fail to raise their defence spending, Donald Trump is set to attend the summit amid tensions in the Middle East and failed diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.
