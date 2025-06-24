Trump says he is 'not happy' with Israel amid fragile ceasefire

US President Donald Trump says he is not happy with Israel. It comes as tensions in the Middle East remain tense and fragile, despite a diplomatic breakthrough early on Tuesday morning. Both Israel and Iran are accusing each other of violating the truce in the hours it came into effect. At least 7 seven people were killed in Israel, after a barrage of Iranian missiles. Meanwhile - Tehran endured one of its worst nights of the conflict. Kristina Simich reports.