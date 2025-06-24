WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel attacks Iran, and Americans say No Kings!
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Israel’s mid-June preemptive strike on Tehran crossed a dangerous tipping point – escalating from threats and tensions to trading missiles, regional backlash, and diplomatic panic. And the UN has warned that the situation could spiral out of control. Across the Pond, rising anger over warrantless, quota-driven secret police style ICE raids snatching up and disappearing neighbors, farm workers, US citizens, and more erupted into the nationwide ‘No Kings’ protests against President Trump and his administration.
Israel attacks Iran, and Americans say No Kings! / Others
June 24, 2025
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us