WORLD
1 MIN READ
How is Serbia using Yugoslavia’s non-alignment legacy today?
During the Cold War, most countries aligned with either Washington or Moscow. But one small socialist state in the Balkans initiated an alternative movement, uniting dozens of newly independent nations under a concept of strategic independence. From Belgrade to Nairobi, Yugoslavia carved out a surprising level of global influence through the Non-Aligned Movement. In today’s increasingly polarised world, some of these ideas are starting to reemerge. Today, we explore whether the legacy of Tito’s diplomatic strategy still holds significance and what it might mean for Serbia today. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
atb thumb yugo / TRT World
June 26, 2025
