Türkiye advances its defence industry beyond self-sufficiency

Türkiye’s defence exports soared to $7.1 billion in 2024, driven by cutting-edge tech like combat drones, warships, and electronic warfare systems. Leading companies such as Baykar Technologies, TUSAS, and ASFAT are fueling growth, with major buyers across NATO and beyond—including a new deal with Indonesia for 40 KAAN fighter jets. Once reliant on imports, Türkiye now ranks 11th globally in defence exports, serving over 180 countries with advanced UAVs, air defence, and armored vehicles. Naim Ongoren reports on the growing impact of Turkish defence exports.