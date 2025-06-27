June 27, 2025
US-brokered peace deal sparks debate over DRC resources
DRC and UN experts accuse Rwanda of sending thousands of soldiers across the border to support M23 rebels, who seized eastern DRC's two largest cities and major mining areas earlier this year. Rwanda has long denied the accusations, but Kinshasa has now demanded a a full withdrawal of Rwandan troops. Prosper Heri Ngorora reports from Goma.
