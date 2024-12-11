Dr. Abdul Sattar Abdul Jabbar, a 36-year-old Iraqi university professor and member of the Arab-German Youth Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA), has brought an innovative concept from the streets of Hamburg to Iraq’s historical centre of learning. Mosul, a city rebuilding itself after years of conflict, is now home to the country’s first ​​environment-friendly mobile library.

Its concept first captivated Abdul Jabar three years ago after seeing a mobile library during a visit to Hamburg at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Inspired by Germany’s efforts to make knowledge accessible to everyone, he began exploring ways to bring a similar initiative in his homeland.

Through a partnership between the AGYA of which Abdul Jabbar is the only Iraqi member, the Mosul Heritage Foundation and Korek Telecom, the dream became a reality.

"We wanted to convey several ideas, including encouraging reading. The initiative is 100% free, and thus the reader will be able to borrow and exchange books, in addition to donating if he wants to donate any book," Abdul Jabar told TRT World.



The mobile library is not just a source of books—it’s a symbol of cultural revival, environmental consciousness, and the enduring power of education.

"We hope to convey the idea of ​​using clean energy,” explained Abdul Jabbar. With five solar panels providing power, there’s air-conditioning flowing through the library, making it a comfortable experience for readers, especially in the summer months. “Beyond books, we’re conveying the importance of reducing environmental pollutants and encouraging the next generation to embrace clean energy solutions.”

The mobile library contains more than 1,000 books donated by Mosul’s residents and libraries. Readers can enjoy books onsite or borrow them for free, and the collection is regularly updated to stay fresh and engaging.

Technology plays a vital role in the library’s offerings, with laptops providing access to 1.5 million free e-books and reliable Internet connectivity.

Visitors to the library have praised the initiative’s dual focus on education and environmental stewardship. "The idea is excellent, especially their attention to the environmental aspect”, said Rahma Al-Jubouri, a local resident. “This is something that makes us proud of the youth of Mosul, who always strive to be friends of the environment and preserve their city."

Al-Jubouri added, "As someone interested in literature, such a mobile literary bus is a very positive step. We are moving in the right direction to spread culture and awareness."



City of culture

Regarding the city's cultural reality, Al-Jubouri said, "After the liberation of Mosul, there has been a great cultural openness, which has contributed to many young people turning to reading, and this is a very positive point."

In Mosul, following the war, several initiatives emerged to raise awareness of cultural and heritage preservation. There's the Anqaa Cultural Club set up in 2022 by dozens of writers and cultural enthusiasts, and also the Mosul Heritage Day Festival which promotes cultural and literary engagement.

“This is the first free, environment-friendly mobile library in Iraq”, explained Ayoob Thanoon, head of the Mosul Heritage Foundation, a key partner in the project. ”This library does not only contain paper books, but also an electronic space and will tour the city of Mosul and visit universities and schools.”

Thanoon emphasised that the library’s mission extends beyond promoting reading: “This project raises environmental awareness in the context of Iraq’s climate change challenges. It’s a community-driven initiative to educate people about the importance of protecting the environment.”

The mobile library will journey through the neighbourhoods of Mosul, with plans to expand across Nineveh Governorate and eventually other regions of Iraq. Its mission - to inspire a culture of reading and broaden access to literature, will promote environmental sustainability.

For Maryam Muwaffaq and her sister Ruqayya the library represents more than just a place to borrow books. Located on the banks of the Tigris River, it has become a source of joy and knowledge.

Maryam who began reading in 2014 during the Daesh occupation of Mosul, recounts how books offered her solace when she had to pause her education. During the Daesh events, she stayed at home with nothing to do but read books on her phone. Reading became a cherished habit.

Daesh destroyed the city’s central library at the University of Mosul, and with it countless books. The loss left readers and writers struggling to access literary resources.

The sisters now take full advantage of the mobile library, borrowing books and enjoying its tranquil reading space.

"I benefited from this library because it is close to my home and free”, Maryam shared. “I can borrow any book I need at any time. It contains all the stories and novels, everything a reader, even a child, could ask for.

Maryam, an engineering student discovered books specialising in her field of study, “everything I need is available”.

Maysam Abdullah, another visitor said it’s the library’s mobility that makes it special: “The reader will not face difficulty in going to fixed libraries that may be far away. This library will move around and reach all people."

Bringing the library to Nineveh Governate, is hugely symbolic. On the east of Mosul are the ruins of the ancient city of Nineveh, the capital of the Assyrian Empire and once home to the oldest known libraries in the world. “The people of Nineveh have always loved culture and science," added Abdullah.

As Mosul reclaims its intellectual and cultural identity, the mobile library stands as a symbol of resilience and renewal—a modern initiative deeply rooted in history.