Two elderly sisters from Thrissur, a city in the southern Indian state of Kerala, are proving that age is no barrier to adventure.

Valsala Menon, 86, and Ramani Menon, 84, set off a couple of months ago on an international trip to Europe, fulfilling a lifelong dream to explore the world — beginning with Switzerland.

It all started with a simple idea of their grandson Gautham planning a trip to Germany so his family could see his workplace.

Inspired by the idea of travelling, the sisters took the bold step to travel abroad together. Their trip included celebrating Vishu, Kerala’s traditional New Year, with family in Germany before heading to the Swiss Alps, a destination they had long dreamed of visiting.

“Our steps are slower now; we limp and pant while climbing hills, but we still want to explore more places, meet indigenous people, and enjoy every moment to the fullest,” travelista Valsala told Onmanorama , a digital news platform mainly covering developments in Kerala and the southern states of India.

“It felt like meditation,” she said, describing the month-long travel experience to Europe as deeply rejuvenating and spiritually uplifting.

The Menon sisters are sending a powerful message to the world: adventure knows no age.

On their recent trip to Europe, the duo visited about eight countries.

Switzerland had been on Ramani’s bucket list since she visited Kashmir. “It was a dream come true,” she said.

Having returned from their European adventure, Valsala and Ramani are already looking ahead, eagerly awaiting their next journey. But they are not sure where they'll be off to next, just yet.

Late bloomers, lifelong wanderers

Travel wasn’t always part of Valsala and Ramani Menon’s lives. In fact, their journey into the world of wanderlust began only after turning 70.

Valsala, who lost her husband early, spent much of her life working at the Accountant General’s office in Thrissur. In retirement, she immersed herself in spiritual and community activities in Wadakanchery, their home town in India. But it wasn’t until Ramani — widowed after the passing of her husband, Advocate Gangadhara Menon — moved in with her that things began to shift.

Living under one roof, the sisters reignited a long-held desire to travel. Their first steps into this new chapter began with group pilgrimages across India. “We explored the country with spiritual friends from Wadakanchery, visiting holy places,” Valsala said.

That spiritual wanderlust soon turned global. Before long, they were venturing beyond borders, visiting countries like Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Nepal, Thailand, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka — often with family by their side. Age never held them back.

When they set their sights on Europe, their spirits soared higher than ever. In Switzerland, the sisters were awestruck by the alpine views during a cable car ride. In Paris, their faces lit up at the sight of the Eiffel Tower.

Healthy habits, happy hearts

Valsala and Ramani embrace life with enthusiasm and grace. According to Bindhu, Ramani’s daughter who often travels with them, their optimistic outlook — and disciplined lifestyle — have helped them stay active and avoid common age-related illnesses.

“We’re strict vegetarians,” Ramani noted. “But we’ve never been fussy. Bread, yogurt, fruits, and vegetables — whatever was available, we adapted.”

Language wasn’t a barrier, either. Despite not being fluent in English, the sisters connected effortlessly with locals abroad. “I don’t know what magic they used,” Bindhu laughed. “But people were incredibly kind and respectful to them. We got around using every kind of public transport — metros, trams, everything.”

From temple towns in India to the boulevards of Europe, the Menon sisters are showing the world that adventure doesn’t retire at 60 — or even 80.