US President Donald Trump has said both Ukraine and Russia would have to cede land to each other to end the war and that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be aimed at taking the temperature on a possible deal.

Trump told a White House press conference on Monday that his talks on Friday with Putin in Alaska would be a "feel-out meeting" to determine whether Putin was willing to make a deal. He said he could know within two minutes whether progress was possible.

"So I'm going in to speak to Vladimir Putin, and I'm going to be telling him, you've got to end this war. You've got to end it," Trump told reporters.

Trump also said a future meeting could include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and could end up being a three-way session including himself and Putin.

He said he would speak to European leaders soon after his talks with Putin and that his goal was a speedy ceasefire in the bloody conflict.

Europeans, however, worry that major concessions to Russia could create security problems for the West in the future.

Russia currently occupies about a fifth of Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine holds barely any Russian territory.

Trump said he was a "little bothered" by Zelenskyy's stance on territorial concessions, and insisted that land swaps would take place.

"There'll be some land swapping going on," he said.

"I know that through Russia and through conversations with everybody, to the good of Ukraine," he said. He said Russia had occupied some "very prime territory" but that "we're going to try to get some of that territory back".

Ukraine has sought to push back Russians ever since the largest and deadliest war in Europe since WW2 began in February 2022.