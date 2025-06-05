In this exclusive interview from Istanbul, Esra Durust sits down with Turkish actor Serkan Çayoğlu on the set of Fatih: Sultan of Conquest—a historical epic dramatising the life of Sultan Mehmed II, the young ruler who conquered Constantinople at just 21. Serkan opens up about the challenges and responsibility of portraying such a significant historical figure, the production’s cinematic scope, and how Turkish TV dramas have become a global cultural force. From his preparation for the role to unforgettable moments on set, this behind-the-scenes conversation offers a rare glimpse into one of Türkiye’s most ambitious productions.