WORLD
1 min read
Serkan Çayoğlu on Becoming Sultan Mehmed II in Fatih: Sultan of Conquest
Serkan Çayoğlu on Becoming Sultan Mehmed II in Fatih: Sultan of Conquest / User Upload
3 hours ago

In this exclusive interview from Istanbul, Esra Durust sits down with Turkish actor Serkan Çayoğlu on the set of Fatih: Sultan of Conquest—a historical epic dramatising the life of Sultan Mehmed II, the young ruler who conquered Constantinople at just 21. Serkan opens up about the challenges and responsibility of portraying such a significant historical figure, the production’s cinematic scope, and how Turkish TV dramas have become a global cultural force. From his preparation for the role to unforgettable moments on set, this behind-the-scenes conversation offers a rare glimpse into one of Türkiye’s most ambitious productions.

Explore
Why do Palestinians observe Naksa on June 5?
US auto suppliers urge action over China rare earths restrictions; Beijing rejects allegations
Trump orders investigation into Biden's presidential actions over 'cognitive decline'
Judge rules Venezuelans deported to El Salvador must be allowed to challenge detention
Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
UN Security Council members lambast US after it vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Education Department says Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
Bulgarians divided on euro after approval to join currency next year
Prestigious Irish university cuts ties with Israel over Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us