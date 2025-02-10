WAR ON GAZA
Children killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank
At least 224 children have been killed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory since January 2023
Half of all recorded child killings by Israel in the occupied West Bank occurred in the last two years / TRT World
February 10, 2025


Almost half of all Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the occupied West Bank since record-keeping began 20 years ago were killed in the past two years alone, according to Save the Children. 

Since January 2023, at least 224 Palestinian children have been killed by Israel, nearly half of the 468 Palestinian child fatalities recorded in the occupied West Bank since 2005, according to UN humanitarian affairs office OCHA.

This alarming trend has carried into 2025, with at least 10 Palestinian children — the youngest just two years old — killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territory during the first month of the year, making it the second most deadly January for Palestinian children living there. 

“Children in the [occupied] West Bank are still being killed, just as they have been for the past 16 months and for decades before. The pause in hostilities in Gaza has only seen an increase in violence for them,” Ahmad Alhendawi, Save the Children’s Middle East regional director, said.

SOURCE:TRT World
