Bangladesh urges India to block Hasina's 'false statements'
In an online address, the former ousted PM called on her supporters to stand against the interim government in Bangladesh, which sparked protests throughout the country.
Thousands of protesters gathered in Dhaka before Hasina's address and, in an effort to disrupt it. / AP
February 7, 2025

Bangladesh has asked India to stop ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from making "false and fabricated" comments while she is in the country, its foreign ministry has said.

Hasina fled to India last year following violent protests that killed more than 1,000 people.

In an online address on Wednesday, she called on her supporters to stand against the interim government in Bangladesh, accusing it of seizing power in an unconstitutional manner.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Dhaka before Hasina's address and, in an effort to disrupt it, demolished and set fire to the home of Mujibur Rahman, her father and Bangladesh's founding leader.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry handed over a protest note to India's acting high commissioner in Dhaka, conveying "deep concern, disappointment and serious reservation" over her comments, it said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"The ministry ... requested ... India to immediately take appropriate measures, in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, to stop her from making such false, fabricated and incendiary statements ... while she is in India," it said.

Although India did not comment on the communication received from Bangladesh, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the destruction of Rahman's home as an "act of vandalism".

"It is regrettable ... All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh," he said.

The press office of the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, had said on Thursday that the attack on Rahman's residence was a response to Hasina's "violent behaviour".

"The government hopes that India will not allow its territory to be used for destabilising purposes in Bangladesh and will not allow Sheikh Hasina to speak," it said.

SOURCE:Reuters
