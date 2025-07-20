WORLD
2 min read
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
A record 21.4 million people already cast their votes by Friday, making up 20.58% of eligible voters.
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
The last time the LDP lost its majority in the Upper House was 2007. / Reuters
July 20, 2025

Voters in Japan are headed to polling stations to elect 125 lawmakers to the Upper House of parliament, in a crucial test for the minority ruling coalition of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

More than 104 million Japanese are eligible to cast ballots to elect legislators in the House of Councillors from 519 candidates.

Just 75 constituency seats are contested, while the remaining 50 will be elected through proportional representation.

The polls will close at 8 pm (1100GMT), and the results are expected late on Sunday.

A record 21.4 million people had cast votes early by Friday, making up 20.58 percent of all voters, according to Nippon News.

The ruling coalition, comprising Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior partner Komeito, currently holds 75 seats, but to maintain a majority in the Upper House, it needs to win at least 50 seats from the 125 up for grabs.

Opinion polls suggest Ishiba's LDP and coalition partner Komeito may fall short of the 50 seats needed to retain control of the 248-seat Upper House of parliament in an election where half the seats are up for grabs.

The last time the LDP lost its majority in the Upper House was 2007.

The election is taking place under the spotlight of key issues, including rising prices, regional security, ties with the US, foreign policy, as well as the future of the country's strained social security system.​​​​​​​ In his last day efforts to shore up support for his party, Ishiba told voters: "If politicians only care about what happens now and themselves, this country will cease to exist."

"We must protect Japan whatever it takes because the next six years are going to be the most difficult ones for Japan and the world," he said in Tokyo.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us