WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy says he had ‘good meeting’ with Saudi crown prince
Ukrainian president promises Kiev will demonstrate 'absolutely constructive' position at talks with US in Saudi Arabia regarding Moscow-Kiev conflict
Zelenskyy says he had ‘good meeting’ with Saudi crown prince
Zelenskyy said they discussed "all key issues on the agenda, both bilaterally and with other partners," praising the prince’s role in "bringing real peace closer." / AP
March 11, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had a "good meeting" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on both regional and international issues.

"I am grateful for his wise perspective on the international situation and his support for Ukraine. Hearing his confidence in Ukraine’s future was very important," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He said they discussed "all key issues on the agenda, both bilaterally and with other partners," praising the prince’s role in "bringing real peace closer."

"Saudi Arabia provides a crucial platform for diplomacy, and we appreciate it," he added.

Confidence-building measures

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian delegation remains in Jeddah to work with their American counterparts on Tuesday, expressing "hope for a practical result" about the ongoing Moscow-Kiev conflict.

He pledged that Ukraine’s position in the talks "will be absolutely constructive."

"We discussed in detail with Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud the steps and conditions needed to end the (Russia-Ukraine) war and ensure lasting peace. He emphasised the importance of prisoner releases and the return of children, which could serve as key confidence-building measures in diplomatic efforts. A significant part of our conversation focused on security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

He also highlighted "Saudi Arabia’s willingness to expand economic cooperation and invest in Ukraine."

"We discussed key investment sectors, including security, energy, and infrastructure. We see shared opportunities for economic development and cooperation, particularly in Ukraine’s reconstruction," he noted.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz are meeting on Tuesday with senior Ukrainian officials led by Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Zelenskyy, in Saudi Arabia.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us