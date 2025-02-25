A reported US proposal would grant Washington control over half of Ukraine’s resource revenues, funneling them into a US-controlled fund until it reaches $500 billion — the amount President Donald Trump allegedly demanded in exchange for aid, lacking security guarantees.

Ukraine holds 7% of the world’s titanium reserves and plays a crucial role in the

European Union’s supply chain. Its vast deposits of lithium, titanium, and uranium are essential for industries ranging from defence to clean energy — yet some remain under Russian occupation.

Without firm commitments for security, what would this deal mean for Ukraine’s future?