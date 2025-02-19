Thursday, February 20, 2025

2135 GMT — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed that his country is "not for sale" and his rejection of any calls for the displacement of the Palestinian people.

It came during the opening speech of a meeting of Fatah's Central Committee in Ramallah in the central West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Referring to his participation in the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, which concluded Saturday, Abbas stated that he reaffirmed Palestine’s firm stance against any attempts to displace the Palestinian people.

"Palestine is not for sale," he emphasised, reiterating "the firm Palestinian position that no part of its territory — including Gaza, the West Bank, or Jerusalem — would be relinquished."

More updates 👇

2345 GMT — Israel persists in shirking its commitments under ceasefire: Lebanese army

The Lebanese Army accused Israel of continuing to avoid its commitments under a ceasefire agreement and violating Lebanon's sovereignty.

In its first official response to Israel's ongoing occupation of five border points in southern Lebanon, the army affirmed that its units "continue to deploy across all southern border towns in coordination with the Quintet Committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from these areas."

The Israeli army "remains stationed at several border points inside Lebanese territory, persistently evading its commitments and violating Lebanese sovereignty through continuous aggression against Lebanon's security and its citizens," it added.

2059 GMT — Italy's Meloni reaffirms importance of upholding Gaza ceasefire

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed the importance of maintaining the Gaza ceasefire agreement during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Palazzo Chigi.

The Italian prime minister highlighted that the ceasefire had facilitated the release of hostages and significantly increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, where Italy remains a leading contributor through its "Food for Gaza" initiative, according to a statement released by the Italian government.

During the meeting, "Meloni reiterated Italy's commitment to the stabilisation and reconstruction of Gaza, as well as the need for a political horizon towards a just and lasting peace in the region," the statement said.

2030 GMT — Israel kills three Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israel killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, which the Israeli military claimed were fighters.

"Three people were assassinated, and their bodies are being held" by the Israeli forces, Tubas governor Ahmad al-Asaad told AFP news agency.

2000 GMT — Al-Qassam to hand over bodies of Israeli hostages killed by army shelling in Gaza

The Qassam Brigades announced that the four Israeli hostages, whose bodies are to be handed over Thursday, were alive when captured, but the Israeli army killed them by deliberately bombing detention sites during the genocide in besieged Gaza.

"As part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal, the bodies of the Bibas family (three members) and the prisoner Oded Lifshitz will be handed over on Thursday," The Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obaida said in a statement.

For our live updates from Wednesday, February 19, 2025, click here.