Syrian authorities nab Assad's cousin Najib over crimes against civilians
Atef Najib, cousin of ousted Bashar al Assad and former head of Political Security Branch in Daraa, is linked to early repression during 2011 uprising.
This move is part of ongoing efforts by authorities to hold perpetrators accountable for violations against the Syrian people, officials say. / Photo: Reuters
January 31, 2025

Syrian security forces have arrested Atef Najib, a cousin of ousted Bashar al Assad and former political security chief in Syria's Daraa city, over crimes against civilians, including children, the state news agency SANA said on Friday.

The arrest was confirmed by Lt. Col. Mustafa Knefati, the director of the Public Security Directorate in Latakia in northwest Syria.

"In a targeted operation, the Public Security Directorate in Latakia, in coordination with military forces, successfully apprehended General Atef Najib, former head of the Political Security Branch in Daraa," Knefati said.

"This move is part of ongoing efforts by authorities to hold perpetrators accountable for violations against the Syrian people and strengthen security and stability in the region," he added.

Najib has been transferred to the relevant authorities for trial, Knefati said.

According to local media, including Syria TV, and prominent journalists and politicians, Najib is a cousin of Assad and was born in the coastal city of Jableh.

He graduated from the Military Academy before joining the intelligence services, where he held various positions, most notably leading the Political Security Branch in Daraa. He is accused of being one of the first to carry out violations against civilians at the onset of the 2011 uprising.

He is also blamed for the arrest and torture of children in Daraa who had written anti-regime slogans on walls, an incident that sparked initial protests in Syria.

After Assad's regime was ousted, military operations began offering reconciliation centres for former regime members to hand over their weapons. However, some members' refusal led to clashes in various provinces.

On December 8, 2024, Syrian anti-regime groups took full control of Damascus following victories in multiple cities, effectively ending 61 years of Baath Party rule and 53 years of Assad regime.

