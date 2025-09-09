Qatar's Prime Minister has warned that his country reserves the right to retaliate to Israel's deadly attack in Doha, calling it a "pivotal moment" for Middle East and seeking "response from the entire region."

"Qatar... reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a press conference late on Tuesday, adding Israel used weapons that were not detected by Qatar's air defence radar.

"We believe that today we have reached a decisive moment. There should be retaliation from the whole region to such barbaric actions," he added.

Al Thani condemned Israeli aggression, calling it an act of "state terrorism."

He warned that Doha "reserves the right to retaliate for these treacherous attacks," signalling that the Gulf state sees the escalation as crossing a dangerous threshold.

Al Thani pointed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's earlier claims that he would reshape the region, asking pointedly, "does he mean Gulf region also?"

"Israel is working to sabotage every chance for peace," he said.

He added that the crisis had reached "a decisive" point, underlining the gravity of what Doha sees as a widening conflict.

Mediation defines Qatar