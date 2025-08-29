Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced on Friday.

“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been the manager of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season.

“We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.

The move came two days after the Istanbul side was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League playoffs by Benfica.