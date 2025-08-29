SPORT
1 min read
Fenerbahce part ways with coach Jose Mourinho
Departure follows Champions League playoff elimination by Benfica.
Fenerbahce part ways with coach Jose Mourinho
Fenerbahce has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced on Friday. / Reuters
August 29, 2025

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced on Friday.

“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been the manager of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season.

“We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.

The move came two days after the Istanbul side was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League playoffs by Benfica.

Recommended

Mourinho, the Portuguese manager known for his trophy-laden career in Europe, recorded 37 wins, 14 draws and 11 losses in 62 matches across all competitions with Fenerbahce.

He had been in charge of Fenerbahce since June of last year.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us