US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to apologise for an earlier clash with President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy should "apologise for wasting our time for a meeting that was going to end the way it did," Rubio said on CNN on Friday after Oval Office talks devolved into argument and raised voices.

Rubio also questioned whether Zelenskyy — the president of a country that has endured more than three years of war — wanted it to end.

"You start to perceive that maybe Zelenskyy doesn't want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn't, and that active, open, undermining of efforts to bring about peace is deeply frustrating for everyone who's been involved," the top US diplomat said.

Asked during an interview with FOX News, Zelenskyy did not directly answer if he owes Trump an apology and maintained he did not do "something bad."

The heated exchange, which lasted roughly 10 minutes, concluded with Zelenskyy leaving the White House without attending a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals.

"I think that we have to be very open and very honest. And I'm not sure that we did something bad," Zelenskyy told Fox News. He said he respects Trump and the American people.