Zelenskyy calls Trump clash ‘regrettable,’ seeks stronger ties with US
Zelenskyy emphasised Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate and maintain strong ties with the US, despite Trump’s policy shifts favouring a more conciliatory stance toward Moscow.
March 4, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his clash with United States President Donald Trump last week was "regrettable", that he was ready to work under the US president's leadership to bring lasting peace, and that it was "time to make things right".

The statement on Tuesday came after Washington paused military aid to Kiev in a stunning move overnight, days after Zelenskyy's talks with Trump descended into acrimony, prompting the US secretary of state to call on the Ukrainian leader to apologise.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right," Zelenskyy posted on X.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," he said.

‘Future cooperation’

Zelenskyy’s statement made no mention of the US suspension of military assistance, the latest move by Trump's administration that has upended US policy on the war in Ukraine and adopted a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow.

The Ukrainian leader said that Kiev was interested in future cooperation and communication with the United States.

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence," he said.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
