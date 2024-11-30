2 min read
Israel's war incurred $20B in damage to Lebanese economy: Beirut
With intensified Israeli attacks, approximately 500,000 Lebanese lost their jobs due to mass displacement, infrastructure damage, and a complete halt in the tourism sector.
November 30, 2024

Israeli invasion caused estimated losses between $15 billion and $20 billion across key sectors in Lebanon, the Lebanese minister of economy and trade has said.

In an interview with Anadolu following the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect early Wednesday, Amin Salam highlighted on Friday the severe impact of the conflict, which displaced 1.4 million people and caused extensive destruction.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army will deploy its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days. Implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the US and France.

More than 3,960 people have been killed and more than 16,500 were wounded in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Salam explained that before the escalation on September 17, estimated losses were around $10 billion, mainly affecting tourism and agriculture. However, with intensified attacks, approximately 500,000 Lebanese lost their jobs due to mass displacement, infrastructure damage, and a complete halt in the tourism sector.

The minister noted that daily economic losses reached hundreds of millions of dollars during the peak of the conflict, which hindered the completion of damage assessments.

Reconstruction challenges

On reconstruction, Salam emphasised the need for $15 to $20 billion to rebuild infrastructure and revive the economy.

“We will be focused mostly on working on the unification of all the Lebanese people and if we reflect trust and transparency, all the countries, including the Arab countries, the US, Europe, Türkiye, all the friends and allies of Lebanon will be very ready, will be always available to support Lebanon,” added the minister.

Lebanon has been without a president since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October 2022. Political disagreements have stalled the election of a successor, complicating efforts to attract international support.

Salam also underlined the importance of supporting the Lebanese Army, stating that they should prioritize executing the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which would require big funding for the Lebanese army.

