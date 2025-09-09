WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Thousands in London demand arrest of Israeli president upon arrival in UK
The Israeli president is paying a three-day visit to London and is expected to meet Starmer, UK lawmakers, public representatives, and media figures.
Thousands in London demand arrest of Israeli president upon arrival in UK
Thousands in London call for arrest of Israeli president during UK visit. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

A huge rally was held in London to oppose Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to the country, demanding his arrest upon arrival.

Thousands of people gathered on Tuesday outside the Prime Minister's Office in central London as part of an "emergency protest" to oppose the visit by Herzog, who is expected to arrive in the UK later Tuesday.

Carrying Palestine flags, the protesters criticised Prime Minister Keir Starmer for allowing the Israeli president's visit.

The crowd accused Herzog of aiding and abetting the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Gaza and demanded that the British government issue an arrest warrant for the Israeli leader.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills six in Qatar strikes, Hamas negotiating team survives

The Israeli president is paying a three-day visit to London and is expected to meet Starmer, UK lawmakers, public representatives, and media figures.

Recommended

Some British politicians have already called on Starmer to avoid meeting Herzog due to ongoing Israeli assaults on Gaza that have caused immense suffering.

Dozens of British lawmakers have also written to the UK premier to express their concern at the decision to let Herzog's visit happen.

Protesters chanted pro-Palestine slogans and criticised the government by shouting, "Keir Starmer, you can't hide; we charge you with genocide."

They also held various signs to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza, with some of them labelling Herzog "genocide president".

RelatedTRT World - Opinion
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UAE president's Gulf visit aims for regional coordination following Israeli attack on Doha: aide
Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
European Parliament backs Gaza resolution, eyes suspension of Israel support
Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us