Israeli strikes kill at least 5 in Gaza, including 2 babies, medics say
One of the air strikes killed at least 10 people in a multi-storey house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.
Israel killed more than 1,000 babies who never get to chance to see their first birthday / TRT World
January 10, 2025

Palestinian medics say Israeli air strikes have killed at least five people in Gaza, including two infants and a woman.

One strike hit a home in the central city of Deir al-Balah, killing two men and a woman, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the casualties.

The hospital said it also received a 4-month-old boy who was killed in a strike on his family house in the nearby built-up Bureij refugee camp.

An Associated Press journalist saw the four bodies in the hospital morgue.

In Gaza City, an air strike hit a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, killing a 3-week-old baby, according to the Health Ministry’s emergency service.

The war began when Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and abducting around 250. Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s air and ground offensive has killed over 45,800 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry.

It does not say how many were fighters, but says women and children make up over half the fatalities. The military says it has killed over 17,000 Hamas fighters, without providing evidence.

