WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Rubio discusses regional issues, Ukraine with Saudi Crown Prince
Rubio says that Israel's cutt to all aid and electricity to besieged Gaza is a way to force Hamas to make decisions.
Rubio discusses regional issues, Ukraine with Saudi Crown Prince
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Jeddah / Reuters
March 10, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have discussed regional issues, including besieged Gaza, Syria and Yemen, the State Department said.

"The leaders discussed Yemen and threats to navigation from Houthis that threaten global commerce, American interests, and Saudi citizens and infrastructure," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Monday.

"The secretary talked about Syria and ways to promote a stable government, free of terrorism," Bruce said.

They also exchanged views on the reconstruction of besieged Gaza.

Rubio reiterated the US' "firm commitment that any solution to the situation in Gaza must not include any role for (the Palestinian group) Hamas," Bruce added.

Addressing Israel's cut to all aid and electricity in the blockaded enclave, Rubio said Tel Aviv is trying to "force Hamas to make decisions."

"They feel like Hamas is not serious about negotiations… So the Israelis are going to do what they believe is in their interests to sort of force Hamas to make decisions," Rubio said in his remarks to the press.

Ukraine talks

Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of talks between US and Ukrainian officials to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rubio said military assistance to Ukraine could resume if Kiev changes its stance on negotiations.

"But I am not going to prematurely announce anything.  Hopefully, we have a really good meeting tomorrow," he said.

He also said Ukraine has to make difficult decisions to end the war.

"The Russians can't conquer all of Ukraine, and obviously it'll be very difficult for Ukraine in any reasonable time period to sort of force the Russians back all the way to where they were in 2014.  So, the only solution to this war is diplomacy and getting them to a table where that’s possible," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us