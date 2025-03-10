US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have discussed regional issues, including besieged Gaza, Syria and Yemen, the State Department said.

"The leaders discussed Yemen and threats to navigation from Houthis that threaten global commerce, American interests, and Saudi citizens and infrastructure," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Monday.

"The secretary talked about Syria and ways to promote a stable government, free of terrorism," Bruce said.

They also exchanged views on the reconstruction of besieged Gaza.

Rubio reiterated the US' "firm commitment that any solution to the situation in Gaza must not include any role for (the Palestinian group) Hamas," Bruce added.

Addressing Israel's cut to all aid and electricity in the blockaded enclave, Rubio said Tel Aviv is trying to "force Hamas to make decisions."

"They feel like Hamas is not serious about negotiations… So the Israelis are going to do what they believe is in their interests to sort of force Hamas to make decisions," Rubio said in his remarks to the press.

Ukraine talks

Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of talks between US and Ukrainian officials to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rubio said military assistance to Ukraine could resume if Kiev changes its stance on negotiations.

"But I am not going to prematurely announce anything. Hopefully, we have a really good meeting tomorrow," he said.

He also said Ukraine has to make difficult decisions to end the war.

"The Russians can't conquer all of Ukraine, and obviously it'll be very difficult for Ukraine in any reasonable time period to sort of force the Russians back all the way to where they were in 2014. So, the only solution to this war is diplomacy and getting them to a table where that’s possible," he said.