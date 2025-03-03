WAR ON GAZA
Only 15 mobile homes entered Gaza
Gaza braces for winter without the much-needed shelters promised in the ceasefire agreement with Israel
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
March 3, 2025

The Gaza Government Media Office reported that there is a severe shortage of shelter supplies for displaced residents.

The number of trucks entering Gaza during the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas represented only 75 percent of what was expected, Salama Maarouf, the head of the office, told Anadolu Agency.

“The humanitarian crisis is worsening,” he added.

Maarouf said that Gaza requires 200,000 tents, but the number delivered falls well below half of that total. Additionally, only 15 mobile homes have entered the enclave, far from the 60,000 needed to accommodate displaced families.

