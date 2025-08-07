WORLD
Indonesia probes former Israeli soldiers over illegal luxury villa business in Bali
The case has sparked questions over how Israeli nationals, barred from entry under normal rules, may be bypassing immigration controls to run businesses in the country.
Activists attend a protest against Israel and in support of Palestinians in Gaza, outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta / Reuters
12 hours ago

The Indonesian authorities are investigating whether two Israeli nationals were allegedly managing illegal luxury villas in Bali and openly marketing them on social media, the Jakarta Globe reported.

While the news might have easily been buried under the horde of other reports, the fact that the Israeli citizens are allegedly former Israeli military soldiers has forced authorities to look into the matter closely.

"We are checking on it right now. Our team is carrying out the operation," said Indonesia’s Immigration and Correction Affairs Minister, referring to the reports, according to Antara news agency.

Indonesia and Israel do not have diplomatic ties. But Israelis can still travel to the Island country if they have dual citizenship or special permits such as a business visa sponsored by a local firm.

The Israeli citizens came under investigation after 100 foreign nationals were detained as part of an operation by the immigration authorities in Bali.

Israeli citizens are not explicitly banned from carrying out business in Indonesia, but hiding their identity using a dual nationality can often lead to legal troubles.

