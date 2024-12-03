POLITICS
Georgia's top court rejects president's bid to overturn election results
Constitutional Court's ruling says decision final, not subject to appeal or revision.
Zourabichvili on November 19 filed a lawsuit with the court to annul the results of the October 26 elections. / Reuters
December 3, 2024

Georgia's Constitutional Court has rejected President Salome Zourabichvili's lawsuit to annul the results of the disputed parliamentary election held in October.

The ruling, which was made last Friday but published Tuesday on the top court's website, said the lawsuit filed by Zourabichvili will not be accepted for "substantive consideration".

The court also rejected another lawsuit filed by 30 opposition lawmakers against the election results, according to which the Georgian Dream party won a majority.

The decision made is final and is not subject to appeal or revision, the ruling added.

Ongoing protests

Zourabichvili on November 19 filed a lawsuit with the court to annul the results of the October 26 elections. The Georgian Dream won an 89-seat majority in the 150-seat parliament after receiving 53.93 percent of the vote.

Georgian Dream officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the party's honorary chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili, welcomed the results.

But Zourabichvili said she did not recognise the results, alleging the vote was marred by Russian interference. Opposition parties have branded the election as "stolen" and there have also been protests against the government, which has suspended EU accession talks.

Kobakhidze dismissed claims of electoral fraud, describing any “irregularities” as typical for elections elsewhere in the world.

The president has yet to comment on the court's ruling.​​​​​​​

