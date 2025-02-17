In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised that Europe's existential challenges — from the war in Ukraine to conflicts in the Middle East, along with America’s potential disengagement — have compelled it to rediscover a key ally in Türkiye.

“Our European friends are rediscovering Türkiye’s merits,” Fidan told TRT World during a One on One interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

Fidan explained that since taking office, Trump has been questioning the international system itself, arguing that America is giving more than it gets. This stance has sent shockwaves through the world and caused a rift with Europe.

With European nations increasingly aware of their strategic vulnerabilities amid persisting crises, including the war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East, they hope the rift is temporary but remain cautious as they navigate the shifting dynamics, Fidan said.

“This is a wake-up call for the entire world,” he stressed, emphasising that the evolving geopolitical landscape requires nations to rethink traditional alliances and adapt to new power dynamics. "They see that Türkiye is a reliable and strong partner," Fidan added.

He noted that under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye has overcome its infrastructure and superstructure challenges and strengthened its defence and trade industrial base — all without receiving hundreds of billions in funds from the European Union.

Ukraine war

An overarching issue at the Munich Security Conference was the Ukraine war. Noting that both sides are now emphasising the need for a ceasefire, Fidan said a big leap had taken place. “I know some very interested actors who never wanted to hear the word ceasefire,” he told TRT World.

Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to peace and reconstruction in Ukraine by any means necessary. “But first of all, we need to have a ceasefire. And we need to have a workable, long-term peace plan,” he stressed.

Noting that the US and Europe have now come together to work towards a peace plan, Fidan said it was nevertheless a difficult task that “has big challenges”.

Commenting on Europe’s limited role in the peace process, Fidan argued that European parties deserved a seat at the negotiating table, while also stressing that Türkiye similarly had a rightful place in the talks — and that Ankara could contribute more than many other actors.

“This is happening in our immediate neighbourhood… And we have close ties on both sides,” Fidan noted.

On potential concessions regarding Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Fidan acknowledged the possibility of “bitter choices.”

“In an ideal world, we would like to see that the territorial integrity (of Ukraine) is preserved. But this is a time of war,” he said, adding that only time will reveal whether American mediation will be enough to bring Russia and Ukraine to a compromise.

Syria, counterterrorism

In his One on One interview, Fidan further highlighted Türkiye’s concerns about the PKK terrorist organisation’s extensive presence in Syria, where the new administration is also prioritising a fight against armed groups.

“I think not many people know the very fact that PKK is occupying one-third of the entire Syrian land and sitting on some very important energy resources which are badly needed by the rest of the Syrian population,” he stressed.

Describing the PKK as an existential threat not only for Türkiye but also for Kurds in Syria, Iraq, and Iran, Fidan said: “In any state country, we cannot have armed groups who are not reporting to the central government.”

He also underscored the importance of regional ownership in combating terrorism, including a possible Daesh resurgence, cautioning that foreign interventions often cause further complications.

“Now, it is time to put an end to terror activities of Daesh and PKK,” Fidan said, urging for a collective effort to “get rid of this virus.”

War on Gaza

Commenting on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine’s Gaza, Fidan said that there was finally “a glimpse of hope for the future” with a ceasefire underway. However, he expressed scepticism about its sustainability.

“All the indicators, unfortunately, suggest that (Israeli Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu has no intention of continuing with the ceasefire,” he said, warning that Tel Aviv may resume the war once all hostages are recovered.

Fidan called on the Trump administration to claim accountability and pressure Israel out of pursuing further escalation, saying “it should be up to Mr Trump and his administration to prevent another genocide, other crimes against humanity.”

Otherwise, Trump’s election promises on stopping foreign wars and the loss of lives “would be in vein,” he added.