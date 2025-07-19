WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Ukraine signals renewed diplomatic outreach as Kiev proposes fresh talks with Moscow to end the ongoing war, now in its third year.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
"The momentum of the negotiations must be stepped up," Zelenskyy stated. / Reuters
July 19, 2025

Ukraine has proposed resuming peace talks with Russia as early as next week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, signaling renewed diplomatic movement after negotiations stalled in early June.

“Security Council Secretary [Rustem] Umerov also reported that he had proposed the next meeting with the Russian side for next week,” Zelenskyy said on Saturday. “The momentum of the negotiations must be stepped up.”

The development comes amid renewed international calls to revive diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war, now in its third year. Although details of the proposal remain undisclosed, the overture marks the first public indication from Kiev of its willingness to reengage Moscow since the previous round of indirect talks faltered.

RelatedTRT Global - Istanbul talks: Russia-Ukraine war, Türkiye’s rise, and the quest for peace

Istanbul talks 

Türkiye has repeatedly positioned itself as a key diplomatic channel between the two warring sides. ​​

On May 15, Istanbul hosted the first direct contact between Russian and Ukrainian officials since the collapse of peace talks in 2022, aimed at ending the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II.

After two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul in May and June, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange based on the formula "one thousand for one thousand," as well as the return of severely ill and young servicemen under age 25.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia confirms Istanbul remains as venue for Ukraine talks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us