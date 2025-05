On Thursday, the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group continued its advance through the region, seemingly poised to seize the strategic town of Kavumu.



According to the UN, 2,000 bodies have been retrieved so far in Goma, a city captured last week, with 900 others in overcrowded morgues.



Footage shows Red Cross workers burying 120 decomposing bodies, a grim task aimed at easing the pressure on the city’s overcrowded morgues.