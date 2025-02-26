WORLD
1 min read
Israeli threat to Palestinian Maftoul
Israel’s control over 60% of West Bank farmland is endangering Palestine’s beloved Maftoul, restricting wheat and chickpea production. Despite this, Palestinian women and chefs fight to keep the tradition alive through co-operatives, workshops, and l
Israeli threat to Palestinian Maftoul
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Kubra Karakus
February 26, 2025

Stemming from a rich culinary heritage, Palestine’s Maftoul is more than just a dish — it is a symbol of tradition, resilience, and cultural identity. Passed down from mothers to daughters for generations, this handcrafted couscous reflects the deep-rooted connection between Palestinian women and their land.

However, with Israel controlling 60% of the occupied West Bank’s farmland, restrictions on wheat and chickpea production threaten Maftoul’s sustainability. Despite these challenges, Palestinian women’s co-operatives and chefs continue to preserve this heritage through media, workshops, and collaboration with local farmers, ensuring that Maftoul remains a vital part of Palestinian cuisine.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us