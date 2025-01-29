WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Sisi: Egypt won’t take part in 'injustice' of Palestinian displacement
Amman and Cairo vehemently rejected any call for the displacement or relocation of Palestinians from their land.
Sisi: Egypt won’t take part in 'injustice' of Palestinian displacement
On Monday, Trump told reporters that he had spoken to the Egyptian president about the matter. / AA
January 29, 2025

Egypt will not participate in the displacement of Palestinians, an "act of injustice" that would threaten Egyptian security, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Wednesday, his first public response to Donald Trump's call for Cairo to take in residents of Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference with visiting Kenyan president William Ruto, Sisi said Egypt would work with the new US president to reach peace between Israel and Palestinians based on a two-state solution.

"Regarding what is being said about the displacement of Palestinians, it can never be tolerated or allowed because of its impact on Egyptian national security," Sisi said.

An Egyptian source also denied Tuesday media reports about a phone call between the Egyptian and US presidents over the resettlement of Palestinians.

A high-level Egyptian source, however, denied any phone call between the two leaders.

"Any phone call by the president is announced according to procedure followed with heads of state," the state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel said, citing the source.

Demolition site

Trump said on Saturday that Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians from Gaza, which he called a "demolition site" following 15 months of Israeli bombardment that made most of its 2.3 million people homeless.

Any suggestion that Palestinians leave Gaza, territory they want for a state, has been anathema to the Palestinian leadership for generations and repeatedly rejected by neighbouring Arab states since the Gaza war began in October 2023.

Jordan is already home to several million Palestinians, while tens of thousands live in Egypt. The foreign ministries of Egypt and Jordan have both rejected Trump's suggestion in recent days.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us