POLITICS
1 min read
Egypt, Qatar eye to build on Lebanon-Israel ceasefire for regional de-escalation
Egypt’s president meets Qatar’s prime minister after cease-fire deal between Lebanon, Israel
Devastated Lebanon / AFP
November 27, 2024

Egypt and Qatar voiced hope on Wednesday that a cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel will lead to de-escalation in the region.


Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met in Cairo with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during which they “affirmed aspiration to building on the cease-fire agreement to reach a comprehensive calm in the region," according to a statement released by the Egyptian presidency.


They underlined the importance of “empowering and supporting all Lebanese state institutions, mainly the army, to safeguard Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”


The meeting also touched on joint efforts aimed at reaching a cease-fire in Gaza, releasing prisoners, and allowing unconditional entry of humanitarian and relief aid to the enclave.


The cease-fire agreement took effect early Wednesday to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group since the start of the Gaza war.


According to the cease-fire terms, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a period that doesn't exceed 60 days.

