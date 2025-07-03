The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, accused Israel of testing new weapons in Gaza and call for international action as she describes the situation in the Palestinian enclave as “apocalyptic.”





UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese:

Gaza has become a testing ground for Israeli weapons

85,000 tons of explosives dropped, six times the power of Hiroshima

Over 200,000 Palestinians killed or injured, though experts say the real toll is higher

Israel’s so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a “death trap designed to starve, kill or drive out the population”