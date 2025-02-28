WORLD
Zelenskyy says he wants Trump to be 'more on our side'
After their meeting at the White House, Zelenskyy said it will be difficult for Ukraine to hold off the Russian forces without the US' help.
Zelenskyy says his relationship with Trump could be salvaged. / AP
February 28, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during an interview he wants US President Donald Trump to be "more on our side", adding that it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to hold off Russian forces without American support.

"It will be difficult for us," Zelenskyy said on Thursday when asked by Fox News's Brett Baier if Ukraine can win or hold off Moscow without Washington's backing.

"That's why I'm here. That's why we speak about the future negotiations. It will be difficult without your support," the Ukrainian leader said after White House talks with Trump earlier in the day broke down.

Zelenskyy also said his relationship with the US president can be salvaged.

Zelenskyy 'overplayed his hands'

Meanwhile, Trump said that the meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House did not work great, and the Ukrainian leader overplayed his hand.

Speaking to reporters before he departed for Florida, Trump reiterated that he is looking for peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"From his standpoint, he very much overplayed his hand. We're looking for peace. We're not looking for somebody that's going to sign up a strong power and then not make peace because they feel emboldened," said Trump. "We're not looking to go into a 10-year war and play games."

Trump said Zelenskyy was looking to continue the war and "fight, fight, fight."

"This is a man that wants to get us signed up and keep fighting," he said.

Oval Office face-off

Both comments came after the Oval Office face-off between the two leaders.

Trump said Ukraine will have to make "compromises" in a truce with Russia, which has occupied swaths of Ukraine, destroying cities and towns along the way.

Zelenskyy responded, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, that there should be "no compromises with a killer on our territory."

The session soon devolved into Trump and Vice President JD Vance loudly berating Zelensky in front of US and international media outlets, with Vance calling the Ukrainian "disrespectful."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
